CBS Army/Navy – Col. Melissa "Misty" Cantwell, and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding

Col. Melissa "Misty" Cantwell, garrison commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding, the garrison command sergeant major, send a message of support to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point football team ahead of the 2025 Army-Navy Game.



They are standing on Engeldrum Bluff overlooking the Narrows and Verrazano-Narrows Bridge at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, the only active-duty Army installation in New York City. The superintendent of West Point holds senior mission command for Fort Hamilton, and garrison personnel wear the West Point command patch. (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)