    CBS Army/Navy – Col. Melissa "Misty" Cantwell, and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Video by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Col. Melissa "Misty" Cantwell, garrison commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding, the garrison command sergeant major, send a message of support to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point football team ahead of the 2025 Army-Navy Game.

    They are standing on Engeldrum Bluff overlooking the Narrows and Verrazano-Narrows Bridge at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, the only active-duty Army installation in New York City. The superintendent of West Point holds senior mission command for Fort Hamilton, and garrison personnel wear the West Point command patch. (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 20:55
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 987951
    VIRIN: 251126-A-LO645-4665
    Filename: DOD_111403624
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US

    This work, CBS Army/Navy – Col. Melissa "Misty" Cantwell, and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding, by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

