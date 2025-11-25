CTF 75 conducts harbor patrol training with Royal Brunei Navy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MUARA, Brunei (Oct. 27, 2025) U.S. Navy Chief Gunner’s Mate Caleb Rosario Garcia, Commander, Task Force 75.4, Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 2, trains members of the Royal Brunei Navy on harbor security tactics and maneuvers, Oct. 27, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Natasha Ninete)