MUARA, Brunei (Oct. 27, 2025) U.S. Navy Chief Gunner’s Mate Caleb Rosario Garcia, Commander, Task Force 75.4, Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 2, trains members of the Royal Brunei Navy on harbor security tactics and maneuvers, Oct. 27, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Natasha Ninete)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 19:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987944
|VIRIN:
|251027-Z-NN671-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111403560
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|MUARA, BN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CTF 75 conducts harbor patrol training with Royal Brunei Navy, by Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS
