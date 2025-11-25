Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CTF 75 conducts harbor patrol training with Royal Brunei Navy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MUARA, BRUNEI

    10.26.2025

    Video by Natasha Ninete 

    Commander Task Force 75

    MUARA, Brunei (Oct. 27, 2025) U.S. Navy Chief Gunner’s Mate Caleb Rosario Garcia, Commander, Task Force 75.4, Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 2, trains members of the Royal Brunei Navy on harbor security tactics and maneuvers, Oct. 27, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Natasha Ninete)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 19:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987944
    VIRIN: 251027-Z-NN671-1001
    Filename: DOD_111403560
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: MUARA, BN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 75 conducts harbor patrol training with Royal Brunei Navy, by Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MSRON 2
    Harbor Patrol Security
    CTF 75
    NECC
    CARAT Brunei 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download