USACE Jacksonville District hosts Engineering Career Day

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District, in partnership with The Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Jacksonville Post, hosted an Engineering Career Day event at the downtown Jacksonville.
Engineering Career Day is an event that is held every February during National Engineers Week, which typically brings more than 100 students and teachers from Northeast Florida high schools together to compete in hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) challenges. This year’s event brought together a total of 26 teams from 9 different high schools together to participate. The Jacksonville District Engineering Division Chief, Laureen Borochaner, delivered the opening remarks, in which she highlighted the importance of Engineering Week and the positive impact it has on young students interested in pursuing a career in the engineering field.
04.24.2025
11.25.2025
|Package
|987933
|250221-A-BO243-2001
|DOD_111403354
|00:03:24
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
