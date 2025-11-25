Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Season of Service

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Video by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, shares a holiday message honoring servicemembers supporting the nation’s mission at home and around the world. Doane reflects on the sacrifice of those who stand duty during the holidays and the families whose strength makes their service possible. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 16:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 987929
    VIRIN: 251125-Z-VZ654-1001
    Filename: DOD_111403243
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Season of Service, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    NationalGuard
    districtofcolumbia
    DCSAFE
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

