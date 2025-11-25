A Season of Service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, shares a holiday message honoring servicemembers supporting the nation’s mission at home and around the world. Doane reflects on the sacrifice of those who stand duty during the holidays and the families whose strength makes their service possible. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)