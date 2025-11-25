U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, shares a holiday message honoring servicemembers supporting the nation’s mission at home and around the world. Doane reflects on the sacrifice of those who stand duty during the holidays and the families whose strength makes their service possible. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 16:50
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|987929
|VIRIN:
|251125-Z-VZ654-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111403243
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, A Season of Service, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.