Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Flag Football

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    11.25.2025

    Video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S Army Soldiers play a game of Flag Football as part of a Thanksgiving celebration, Nov. 25, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. Soldiers deployed to MKAB continue to maintain operational focus and readiness during a period when many Americans are at home with family and friends. Their service over the Thanksgiving holiday embodies the resilience, professionalism, and selfless commitment of forward-deployed troops who support U.S. and NATO objectives. (U.S Army video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 16:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987926
    VIRIN: 251125-A-XT168-8027
    Filename: DOD_111403240
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Flag Football, by SPC Kemarvo Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download