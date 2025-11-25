USAG Flag Football

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Army Soldiers play a game of Flag Football as part of a Thanksgiving celebration, Nov. 25, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. Soldiers deployed to MKAB continue to maintain operational focus and readiness during a period when many Americans are at home with family and friends. Their service over the Thanksgiving holiday embodies the resilience, professionalism, and selfless commitment of forward-deployed troops who support U.S. and NATO objectives. (U.S Army video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)