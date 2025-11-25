3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Play Flag Football during Thanksgiving Celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Army Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division play a game of flag football as part of a Thanksgiving celebration, Nov. 25, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. SSoldiers forward deployed in Romania demonstrated steadfast readiness and commitment over the Thanksgiving holiday as they continue to support U.S. and NATO objectives. (U.S Army video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)