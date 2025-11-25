Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Play Flag Football during Thanksgiving Celebration

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    11.25.2025

    Video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S Army Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division play a game of flag football as part of a Thanksgiving celebration, Nov. 25, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. SSoldiers forward deployed in Romania demonstrated steadfast readiness and commitment over the Thanksgiving holiday as they continue to support U.S. and NATO objectives. (U.S Army video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 16:44
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Play Flag Football during Thanksgiving Celebration, by SPC Kemarvo Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

