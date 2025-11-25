MRF-D 25.3: A Stand-In Force Legacy

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 conducted various operations, exercises, and training events throughout the Indo-Pacific region with joint and multinational forces during a six-month rotation to Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, from March to Oct., 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 17:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987924
|VIRIN:
|251008-M-LQ016-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111403230
|Length:
|00:08:33
|Location:
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
