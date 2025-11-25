MRF-D 25.3: A Stand-In Force Legacy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 conducted various operations, exercises, and training events throughout the Indo-Pacific region with joint and multinational forces during a six-month rotation to Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, from March to Oct., 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock)