Who: Navy Reserve Sailors from Naval Reserve Center Atlanta & Army Reserve Soldiers from the 335th Signal Command, both headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.
What: Army/Navy Flag Football Shadow Game consisting of four, five-minute quarters.
When: Wednesday, 12 November
Where: Georgia State University football field, Atlanta, GA
Why: Promote Camaraderie and esprit de corps
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 16:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987917
|VIRIN:
|251112-A-XP698-2657
|Filename:
|DOD_111403174
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army vs Navy Flag Football B-roll Package, by SSG Patrick Hilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.