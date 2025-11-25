Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army vs Navy Flag Football B-roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Hilson 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Who: Navy Reserve Sailors from Naval Reserve Center Atlanta & Army Reserve Soldiers from the 335th Signal Command, both headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.
    What: Army/Navy Flag Football Shadow Game consisting of four, five-minute quarters.
    When: Wednesday, 12 November
    Where: Georgia State University football field, Atlanta, GA
    Why: Promote Camaraderie and esprit de corps

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 16:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987917
    VIRIN: 251112-A-XP698-2657
    Filename: DOD_111403174
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army vs Navy Flag Football B-roll Package, by SSG Patrick Hilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download