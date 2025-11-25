2025 Army vs Navy Flag football

On this field, the rivalry runs deep — but the respect runs deeper.
Navy Reserve Sailors from NRC Atlanta stand shoulder-to-shoulder against Army Reserve Soldiers of the 335th Signal Command, both forged in service to the nation and united by purpose.
Four quarters. Five minutes each. One field. One city.
A shadow game played not for glory — but for camaraderie, connection, and esprit de corps.
Under the lights at Georgia State University, these Citizen-Warriors come together to compete with pride, push each other harder, and strengthen the bond that makes our Armed Forces one team.
|11.12.2025
|11.25.2025 16:09
|Video Productions
|987914
|251112-A-XP698-6197
|DOD_111403124
|00:01:01
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
