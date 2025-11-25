Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leave Carryover

    UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cierra Presentado 

    Headquarters Individual Reservist Readiness and Integration Organization

    This video guides Individual Reservists through the step-by-step process of carrying over unused leave between long tour orders, highlighting key requirements, common mistakes, and best practices for successful submission. Viewers will learn how to prepare and submit the necessary documentation to HQ RIO/RPO, ensuring compliance and timely processing of their leave carryover requests.

    For more information, please visit the HQ RIO Pay webpage (https://www.hqrio.afrc.af.mil/Pay/) and the HQ RIO RIO Buzz webpage (https://www.hqrio.afrc.af.mil/RIO-Buzz/).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 15:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 987912
    VIRIN: 251125-F-QU482-9132
    Filename: DOD_111403120
    Length: 00:09:10
    Location: US

    training

