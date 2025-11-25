This video guides Individual Reservists through the step-by-step process of carrying over unused leave between long tour orders, highlighting key requirements, common mistakes, and best practices for successful submission. Viewers will learn how to prepare and submit the necessary documentation to HQ RIO/RPO, ensuring compliance and timely processing of their leave carryover requests.
For more information, please visit the HQ RIO Pay webpage (https://www.hqrio.afrc.af.mil/Pay/) and the HQ RIO RIO Buzz webpage (https://www.hqrio.afrc.af.mil/RIO-Buzz/).
