    Total Force Airmen Execute Integrated Combat Turn for F-22 Raptors

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Total Force maintenance Airmen from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, service F-22 Raptors assigned to the 199th and 19th Fighter Squadrons on November 6, 2025, at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. A team of Active Duty and Hawaii Air National Guard maintainers were transported on a C-17 Globemaster III from Dover Air Force Base, fully equipped to perform an integrated combat turn for the F-22s. This process rapidly recovers and rearms a fighter aircraft by simultaneously refueling, loading munitions, and reconfiguring systems between two combat training sorties and is designed to be executed in an austere combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 15:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987911
    VIRIN: 251106-Z-GR156-2001
    Filename: DOD_111403119
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US

