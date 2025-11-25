Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AER's Turkey for Troops

    UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Video by Kap Kim and Sean Ryan

    Army Emergency Relief

    Lincoln? Grinston? Both.
    Same message: the little things matter.
    Happy Thanksgiving — AER’s got your back.

    If you would like to donate, please visit ArmyEmergencyRelief.org/donate

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 15:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987910
    VIRIN: 251125-A-DS387-1111
    Filename: DOD_111403096
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: US

    This work, AER's Turkey for Troops, by Kap Kim and Sean Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

