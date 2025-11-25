Lincoln? Grinston? Both.
Same message: the little things matter.
Happy Thanksgiving — AER’s got your back.
If you would like to donate, please visit ArmyEmergencyRelief.org/donate
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 15:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|987910
|VIRIN:
|251125-A-DS387-1111
|Filename:
|DOD_111403096
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AER's Turkey for Troops, by Kap Kim and Sean Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.