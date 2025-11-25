Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Patrol annual weapons training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    The 6th Security Forces Squadron interacts with a U.S. Coast Guard vessel during an annual weapons training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 6, 2025. The USAF and USCG work together to ensure waters are clear and safe of other boaters before firing weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 15:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987908
    VIRIN: 251106-F-YW699-1001
    Filename: DOD_111403027
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Patrol annual weapons training, by SrA Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    Marine Patrol Security Forces, 240 Machine Gun, training, Tampa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download