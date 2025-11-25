Marine Patrol annual weapons training

The 6th Security Forces Squadron interacts with a U.S. Coast Guard vessel during an annual weapons training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 6, 2025. The USAF and USCG work together to ensure waters are clear and safe of other boaters before firing weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)
|11.06.2025
|11.25.2025 15:16
|B-Roll
|987908
|251106-F-YW699-1001
|DOD_111403027
|00:00:30
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
