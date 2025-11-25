Marine Patrol annual weapons training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987908" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 6th Security Forces Squadron interacts with a U.S. Coast Guard vessel during an annual weapons training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 6, 2025. The USAF and USCG work together to ensure waters are clear and safe of other boaters before firing weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)