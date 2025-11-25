Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRD San Diego Alpha Company Graduation

    UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    The new Marines of Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Nov. 25, 2025. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. Following graduation, the Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.

    Length: 00:55:29
    Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion

