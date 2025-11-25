U.S. Airmen with the Indiana Air National Guard, brief Airmen on a variety of ancillary training topics at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Nov. 25, 2025. The training educated base members to fulfill periodic refreshers and annual training requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Halley Clark and Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 15:00
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|987889
|VIRIN:
|251124-Z-F3874-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111402825
|Length:
|01:09:00
|Location:
|INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Ancillary Training Video, by SrA Halley Clark and TSgt David Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air National Guard