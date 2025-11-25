Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Ancillary Training Video

    INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Halley Clark and Tech. Sgt. David Sherman

    122nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the Indiana Air National Guard, brief Airmen on a variety of ancillary training topics at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Nov. 25, 2025. The training educated base members to fulfill periodic refreshers and annual training requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Halley Clark and Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 15:00
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 987889
    VIRIN: 251124-Z-F3874-1002
    Filename: DOD_111402825
    Length: 01:09:00
    Location: INDIANA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Combined Ancillary Training Video, by SrA Halley Clark and TSgt David Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard

    ancillary, training, annual, 122nd Fighter Wing

