126th Bio Environmental - Naples

The 126th Air Refueling Wing bio environmental engineering flight is working with their counterparts at U.S. Naval Hospital, Naples, Italy 126th Medical Group members are completing annual training at the Naples installation, building proficiencies, maintaining mission readiness, and providing support for the local Navy mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Ces White)
