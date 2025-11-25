Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    126th Bio Environmental - Naples

    ITALY

    06.16.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cesaron White 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    The 126th Air Refueling Wing bio environmental engineering flight is working with their counterparts at U.S. Naval Hospital, Naples, Italy 126th Medical Group members are completing annual training at the Naples installation, building proficiencies, maintaining mission readiness, and providing support for the local Navy mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Ces White)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 14:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987887
    VIRIN: 240616-F-JI514-5996
    Filename: DOD_111402785
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: IT

    Dental
    bioenviormental
    medical
    Naples

