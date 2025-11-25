Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Ferguson takes command of USASOC

    UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Allan Cogan 

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    The United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) Assumption of Command ceremony inside the USASOC hangar at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Nov. 24, 2025.

    The ceremony, presided over by Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Randy A. George, was attended by leaders from across the U.S. Government and Department of War, including the Honorable Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence, and Adm. Frank "Mitch" Bradley, commanding general of U.S. Special Operations Command.

    “The entire USASOC team delivers. Always,” said George. “This is an organization that builds and sustains leaders of integrity, who display sound morals and judgment, and who lead with a steady hand.”

    “Thanks for serving with intention, humility, and character. It was for those reasons – and your proven track record as a warfighter – that you were picked for this job.” (U.S. Army video by First Lt. Allan Cogan)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 13:49
    TAGS

    Assumption of Command ceremony
    United States Army Special Operations Command
    Fort Bragg

