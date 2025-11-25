Lt. Gen. Ferguson takes command of USASOC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) Assumption of Command ceremony inside the USASOC hangar at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Nov. 24, 2025.



The ceremony, presided over by Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Randy A. George, was attended by leaders from across the U.S. Government and Department of War, including the Honorable Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence, and Adm. Frank "Mitch" Bradley, commanding general of U.S. Special Operations Command.



“The entire USASOC team delivers. Always,” said George. “This is an organization that builds and sustains leaders of integrity, who display sound morals and judgment, and who lead with a steady hand.”



“Thanks for serving with intention, humility, and character. It was for those reasons – and your proven track record as a warfighter – that you were picked for this job.” (U.S. Army video by First Lt. Allan Cogan)