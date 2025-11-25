Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, Visits Allied Partners and Soldiers for Thanksgiving in Romania

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    11.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and Commander of NATO Allied Land Command, visited Allied partners and Soldiers for the Thanksgiving holiday at U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 25, 2025. The visit demonstrates the U.S. continued partnership with Romania and highlights a time honored tradition for forward-deployed units. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 14:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987883
    VIRIN: 251125-A-NH945-1051
    Filename: DOD_111402729
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    EUCOM
    Strongertogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

