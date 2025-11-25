U.S. Army Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and Commander of NATO Allied Land Command, visited Allied partners and Soldiers for the Thanksgiving holiday at U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 25, 2025. The visit demonstrates the U.S. continued partnership with Romania and highlights a time honored tradition for forward-deployed units. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 14:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987883
|VIRIN:
|251125-A-NH945-1051
|Filename:
|DOD_111402729
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, Visits Allied Partners and Soldiers for Thanksgiving in Romania, by SGT Asher Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.