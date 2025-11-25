Coast Guard rescues 4 people from capsized boat off Clearwater

A Coast Guard Station Sand Key boat crew rescued four boaters after their 24-foot vessel capsized approximately 26 miles west of Clearwater, Tuesday. The four boaters were in stable condition and safely transported to awaiting emergency medical service personnel at Station Sand Key. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
