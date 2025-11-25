Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 4 people from capsized boat off Clearwater

    CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    A Coast Guard Station Sand Key boat crew rescued four boaters after their 24-foot vessel capsized approximately 26 miles west of Clearwater, Tuesday. The four boaters were in stable condition and safely transported to awaiting emergency medical service personnel at Station Sand Key. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Location: CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US

    USCG, Coast Guard, SAR, Search and Rescue

