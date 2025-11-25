Iron Spear B-Roll 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers from Battle Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, prepare and compete with the M1A2 SEP version three Abrams tank during the Iron Spear Tank Competition in Adazi, Latvia, on Nov. 19, 2025. Two Battle Company armor crews represented the United States in a multinational event designed to build NATO readiness and convergence, testing both physical endurance and crew proficiency under stress. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)