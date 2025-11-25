Iron Spear B-Roll 2025

U.S. Soldiers from Battle Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, prepare and compete with the M1A2 SEP version three Abrams tank during the Iron Spear Tank Competition in Adazi, Latvia, on Nov. 19, 2025. Two Battle Company armor crews represented the United States in a multinational event designed to build NATO readiness and convergence, testing both physical endurance and crew proficiency under stress. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)
