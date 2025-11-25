Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Spear B-Roll 2025

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    11.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers from Battle Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, prepare and compete with the M1A2 SEP version three Abrams tank during the Iron Spear Tank Competition in Adazi, Latvia, on Nov. 19, 2025. Two Battle Company armor crews represented the United States in a multinational event designed to build NATO readiness and convergence, testing both physical endurance and crew proficiency under stress. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 16:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987868
    VIRIN: 251119-Z-CL916-1008
    PIN: 251119E
    Filename: DOD_111402636
    Length: 00:06:35
    Location: ADAZI, LV

    Tankers
    Latvia
    8th Calvary Regiment
    100thMPAD
    Canada
    IRON SPEAR

