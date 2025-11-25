Chef Robert Irvine Visits MKAB Romania for Thanksgiving Meal

Chef Robert Irvine, celebrity chef and philanthropist, prepares a Thanksgiving meal alongside U.S. Army Soldiers on Nov. 25, 2025, on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. Soldiers forward deployed in Romania demonstrated steadfast readiness and commitment over the Thanksgiving Holiday as they continue to support U.S. and NATO objectives.
Music provided via CapCut
