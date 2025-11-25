Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chef Robert Irvine Visits MKAB Romania for Thanksgiving Meal

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    11.24.2025

    Video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Chef Robert Irvine, celebrity chef and philanthropist, prepares a Thanksgiving meal alongside U.S. Army Soldiers on Nov. 25, 2025, on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. Soldiers forward deployed in Romania demonstrated steadfast readiness and commitment over the Thanksgiving Holiday as they continue to support U.S. and NATO objectives.

    Music provided via CapCut

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 13:17
    Length: 00:00:55
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    target_news_europe
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

