Nevada National Guard members support local first responders during the 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, providing security, medical and hazard response support at key locations across the Las Vegas Valley Nov. 20–22, 2025. About 130 Guard members helped maintain a coordinated safety posture throughout the weekend, continuing a 50-year partnership between the Nevada Guard and local public-safety agencies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 12:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|987865
|VIRIN:
|251122-A-AW306-8203
|Filename:
|DOD_111402633
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nevada Guard Supports 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.