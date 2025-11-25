Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada Guard Supports 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    Nevada National Guard members support local first responders during the 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, providing security, medical and hazard response support at key locations across the Las Vegas Valley Nov. 20–22, 2025. About 130 Guard members helped maintain a coordinated safety posture throughout the weekend, continuing a 50-year partnership between the Nevada Guard and local public-safety agencies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 12:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987865
    VIRIN: 251122-A-AW306-8203
    Filename: DOD_111402633
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Nevada National Guard
    Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
    partnership
    NGB

