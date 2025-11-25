Nevada Guard Supports 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nevada National Guard members support local first responders during the 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, providing security, medical and hazard response support at key locations across the Las Vegas Valley Nov. 20–22, 2025. About 130 Guard members helped maintain a coordinated safety posture throughout the weekend, continuing a 50-year partnership between the Nevada Guard and local public-safety agencies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)