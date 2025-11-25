Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Thanksgiving, Yuma Proving Ground!

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Video by Eugene Garcia and Ana Henderson

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson, Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Holthus, and Yuma Test Center Commander Lt. Col. Kevin Hicks wish the workforce a safe and happy Thanksgiving!

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 14:52
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 987860
    VIRIN: 251125-O-WH463-3615
    Filename: DOD_111402615
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Happy Thanksgiving, Yuma Proving Ground!, by Eugene Garcia and Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ATEC
    Thanksgiving
    Yuma Proving Ground

