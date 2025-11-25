Marines from Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., participate in a squad competition, August 19, 2025. The competition served as a reminder that all Marines are first and foremost warfighters, regardless of their military occupational specialty. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 12:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987857
|VIRIN:
|250819-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111402565
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Headquarters and Service Battalion Squad Competition, by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.