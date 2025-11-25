Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters and Service Battalion Squad Competition

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marines from Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., participate in a squad competition, August 19, 2025. The competition served as a reminder that all Marines are first and foremost warfighters, regardless of their military occupational specialty. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 12:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987857
    VIRIN: 250819-M-JM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_111402565
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Marines, Ground Fight, PT, Swim

