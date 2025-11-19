Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lethal Kinetic Strike, Nov. 10, 2025

    11.10.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Southern Command

    On Nov. 10, 2025, at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel in international waters that were being operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization in the Caribbean. Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics. Four male narco-terrorists were killed and no U.S. military forces were harmed.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 12:14
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lethal Kinetic Strike, Nov. 10, 2025, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CaribOps

