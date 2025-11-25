Fox Company Eagle, Globe, and Anchor Ceremony B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987854" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

New Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, are presented their Eagle, Globe and Anchor on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 25, 2025. The Eagle, Globe and Anchor ceremony is the final event of the Crucible and represents the transformation from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)