On Nov. 9, 2025, President Donald Trump directed U.S. military forces assigned to U.S. Southern Command to conduct a lethal kinetic strike on vessels in international waters that were being operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization in the Eastern Pacific. Intelligence confirmed the vessels were involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, transiting along a known, narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics. A total of six male narco-terrorists were killed, and no U.S. military forces were harmed.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 12:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987853
|VIRIN:
|251109-D-D0465-1259
|Filename:
|DOD_111402552
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Lethal Kinetic Strike, Nov. 9, 2025, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.