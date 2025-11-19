We Are MRF-SEA

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed as a forward-deployed, task-organized unit from Camp Pendleton, California Oct. 4, 2025. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and Partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)
The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Audiio.
