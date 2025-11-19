Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    We Are MRF-SEA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    11.24.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed as a forward-deployed, task-organized unit from Camp Pendleton, California Oct. 4, 2025. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and Partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Audiio.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 12:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987847
    VIRIN: 251024-M-FG738-2004
    Filename: DOD_111402518
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MANILA, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We Are MRF-SEA, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines, MRF-SEA26, 15th MEU, IMEF, USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download