Lethal Kinetic Strike, Oct. 24, 2025

On Oct. 24, 2025, President Donald Trump directed U.S. military forces assigned to U.S. Southern Command to conduct a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel in international waters in the Caribbean that was being operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization. Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics. Six male narco-terrorists were killed and no U.S. military forces were harmed.
