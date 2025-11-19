Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lethal Kinetic Strike, Oct. 14, 2025

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.14.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Southern Command

    On Oct. 14, 2025, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth directed U.S. military forces assigned to U.S. Southern Command to conduct a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel in international waters in the Caribbean that was being operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization. Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics. Six male narco-terrorists were killed and no U.S. military forces were harmed.

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 12:14
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lethal Kinetic Strike, Oct. 14, 2025, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CaribOps

