    Outlaw Shield 2025

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron participated in a week-long Outlaw Shield exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 7, 2025. Exercise Outlaw Shield simulated contested environments that challenged 628th CES Airmen to develop the necessary survival skills, including base security and medical tactics. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987831
    VIRIN: 251107-F-RS563-6363
    Filename: DOD_111402456
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outlaw Shield 2025, by A1C Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    628th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Outlaw Shield 2025

