126th Dental Highlight - Naples

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987826" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 126th Air Refueling Wing dental flight is working with the dental team at Naval Hospital Naples Italy, June 13, 2024. The 126th Medical Group Airmen are in Naples completing their annual training alongside joint forces, civilians, and Italian local nationals to build on interoperability across U.S. military branches. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Ces White)