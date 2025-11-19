The 126th Air Refueling Wing dental flight is working with the dental team at Naval Hospital Naples Italy, June 13, 2024. The 126th Medical Group Airmen are in Naples completing their annual training alongside joint forces, civilians, and Italian local nationals to build on interoperability across U.S. military branches. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Ces White)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 11:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|987826
|VIRIN:
|240616-F-JI514-6704
|Filename:
|DOD_111402394
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 126th Dental Highlight - Naples, by TSgt Cesaron White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.