    126th Dental Highlight - Naples

    ITALY

    06.16.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cesaron White 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    The 126th Air Refueling Wing dental flight is working with the dental team at Naval Hospital Naples Italy, June 13, 2024. The 126th Medical Group Airmen are in Naples completing their annual training alongside joint forces, civilians, and Italian local nationals to build on interoperability across U.S. military branches. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Ces White)

    Location: IT

