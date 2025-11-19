Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brandon Act and No Fear Act Ancillary Training

    INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kyle Hoopingarner, 122nd Fighter Wing command chief, briefs Airmen on the Brandon Act and the No Fear Act at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Nov. 21, 2025. The training was offered to educate base members and fulfill periodic required training. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)

    This work, Brandon Act and No Fear Act Ancillary Training, by TSgt David Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    brandon act, no fear act, equal opportunity, ancillary, training

