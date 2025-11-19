Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Airborne Brigade 2025 Army–Navy Spirit Video

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. C Jay Spence 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade participate in the annual 1st Lt. Derek Hines Memorial 5K Run at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Nov. 7, 2025. The event honors the legacy of 1st Lt. Derek S. Hines, a Sky Soldier who was killed in action in Baylough, Afghanistan, in 2005, bringing Soldiers, Families and community members together to remember his courage, leadership and dedication. The Brigade also produced an Army–Navy spirit video paying tribute to Sky Soldiers killed in action while serving with the unit.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the Brigade regularly trains alongside NATO allies and partners to strengthen readiness and interoperability.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. C Jay Spence)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 09:59
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 987806
    VIRIN: 251107-A-HX851-1140
    Filename: DOD_111402162
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

