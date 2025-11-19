173rd Airborne Brigade 2025 Army–Navy Spirit Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade participate in the annual 1st Lt. Derek Hines Memorial 5K Run at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Nov. 7, 2025. The event honors the legacy of 1st Lt. Derek S. Hines, a Sky Soldier who was killed in action in Baylough, Afghanistan, in 2005, bringing Soldiers, Families and community members together to remember his courage, leadership and dedication. The Brigade also produced an Army–Navy spirit video paying tribute to Sky Soldiers killed in action while serving with the unit.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the Brigade regularly trains alongside NATO allies and partners to strengthen readiness and interoperability.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. C Jay Spence)