Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reel: Retired Master Sgt. Niles Harris returns to the Vietnam veterans memorial.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Sanchez 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Retired, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Niles Harris returns to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Washington D.C., Nov. 8 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 09:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987802
    VIRIN: 251112-A-NF813-6282
    Filename: DOD_111402120
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reel: Retired Master Sgt. Niles Harris returns to the Vietnam veterans memorial., by SGT Christopher Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vietnam Veterans
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    SkySoldiers
    Operation Hump

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download