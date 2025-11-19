Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norwegian Ruck March 1LT Hunter Olson Interview

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    Soldiers tested their endurance, discipline and resilience Oct. 20th, 2025, during the Norwegian Ruck March, a tradition dating back to 1915. Participants completed an 18.6-mile (30-kilometer) march while carrying a 25-pound pack, all within a strict time limit ranging from 4 hours, 30 minutes to 5 hours, 50 minutes depending on age and gender. The event highlighted grit, camaraderie and determination as Soldiers pushed past their limits to earn recognition in one of the Army’s most demanding challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 09:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 987796
    VIRIN: 251020-A-MQ729-1330
    Filename: DOD_111402014
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

