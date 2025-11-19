Norwegian Ruck March B-Roll Package

Soldiers tested their endurance, discipline and resilience Oct. 20th, 2025, during the Norwegian Ruck March, a tradition dating back to 1915. Participants completed an 18.6-mile (30-kilometer) march while carrying a 25-pound pack, all within a strict time limit ranging from 4 hours, 30 minutes to 5 hours, 50 minutes depending on age and gender. The event highlighted grit, camaraderie and determination as Soldiers pushed past their limits to earn recognition in one of the Army’s most demanding challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 09:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987792
|VIRIN:
|251020-A-MQ729-2862
|Filename:
|DOD_111401991
|Length:
|00:08:17
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
