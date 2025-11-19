Norwegian Ruck March 1LT Ridge Clark Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers tested their endurance, discipline and resilience Oct. 20th, 2025, during the Norwegian Ruck March, a tradition dating back to 1915. Participants completed an 18.6-mile (30-kilometer) march while carrying a 25-pound pack, all within a strict time limit ranging from 4 hours, 30 minutes to 5 hours, 50 minutes depending on age and gender. The event highlighted grit, camaraderie and determination as Soldiers pushed past their limits to earn recognition in one of the Army’s most demanding challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)