Experience the DARPA Triage Challenge in 360

This video contains graphic depictions of simulated injuries. Viewer discretion is advised.



In this immersive overview, guided by the DARPA Triage Challenge program manager, retired Army Col. Jeremy C. Pamplin, M.D., you'll experience how teams of innovators, engineers, and DARPA are redefining the future of combat casualty care. Be sure to look all around!



Check out competition runs, behind-the-scenes of what it takes to put on a DARPA Challenge, and glimpses into the future of lifesaving care.



The DARPA Triage Challenge (DTC) seeks to transform how medical responders triage in mass casualty incidents by advancing scalable, timely, and accurate tools.



Through a series of challenge events, DTC drives innovations in identifying vital signs of injury, locating and assessing casualties, and transmitting critical data. These breakthroughs aim to help responders prioritize care and save lives when medical resources are stretched in both civilian and military crises.