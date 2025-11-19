Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hiring Our Heroes Dwayne D. Key II, Deputy to the Commander, USAG Bavaria

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    Hiring Our Heroes visited U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Oct. 15, 2025, to provide career resources for the military community. The team offered information, hosted a career fair and led a summit designed to connect service members, veterans and military spouses with meaningful opportunities. Their mission: helping heroes transition from service to success. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 08:44
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 987787
    VIRIN: 251015-A-MQ729-2911
    Filename: DOD_111401895
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hiring Our Heroes Dwayne D. Key II, Deputy to the Commander, USAG Bavaria, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hiring Our Heroes
    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download