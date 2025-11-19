Hiring Our Heroes visited U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Oct. 15, 2025, to provide career resources for the military community. The team offered information, hosted a career fair and led a summit designed to connect service members, veterans and military spouses with meaningful opportunities. Their mission: helping heroes transition from service to success. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 08:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|987787
|VIRIN:
|251015-A-MQ729-2911
|Filename:
|DOD_111401895
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hiring Our Heroes Dwayne D. Key II, Deputy to the Commander, USAG Bavaria, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
