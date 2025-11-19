Hiring Our Heroes B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987785" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Hiring Our Heroes visited U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Oct. 15, 2025, to provide career resources for the military community. The team offered information, hosted a career fair and led a summit designed to connect service members, veterans and military spouses with meaningful opportunities. Their mission: helping heroes transition from service to success. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)