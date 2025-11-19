Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Joe Franco Interview

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.24.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Joe Franco talks about the 30th Medical Brigade Best of the Best Competition in Landstuhl Regional Medicine Center, Germany, Nov. 21, 2025. The event highlights the dedication and skill of both forces, pushing participants to demonstrate their physical, technical, and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 09:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987776
    VIRIN: 251125-A-RM492-9188
    Filename: DOD_111401826
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

