Command Sgt. Maj. Joe Franco Interview

Command Sgt. Maj. Joe Franco talks about the 30th Medical Brigade Best of the Best Competition in Landstuhl Regional Medicine Center, Germany, Nov. 21, 2025. The event highlights the dedication and skill of both forces, pushing participants to demonstrate their physical, technical, and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)