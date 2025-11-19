U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division compete in the Iron Heroes Best Bradley Fighting Vehicle Crew Competition on Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025. The Iron Heroes Competition is designed to identify the best individuals and teams in the 1st Armored Division to compete at higher Army echelon competitions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. David Rivera)
|11.19.2025
|11.24.2025 23:56
|B-Roll
|987765
|251120-A-MW992-2110
|DOD_111401427
|00:01:28
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
This work, Iron Heroes Best Bradley Fighting Vehicle Crew B-Roll, by SPC David Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
