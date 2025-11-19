Iron Heroes Best Bradley Fighting Vehicle Crew B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division compete in the Iron Heroes Best Bradley Fighting Vehicle Crew Competition on Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025. The Iron Heroes Competition is designed to identify the best individuals and teams in the 1st Armored Division to compete at higher Army echelon competitions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. David Rivera)