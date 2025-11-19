Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Heroes Best Bradley Fighting Vehicle Crew B-Roll

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Video by Spc. David Rivera 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division compete in the Iron Heroes Best Bradley Fighting Vehicle Crew Competition on Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025. The Iron Heroes Competition is designed to identify the best individuals and teams in the 1st Armored Division to compete at higher Army echelon competitions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. David Rivera)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 23:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987765
    VIRIN: 251120-A-MW992-2110
    Filename: DOD_111401427
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Bradley
    Lethality
    competition
    1st Armored Division
    IronHeroes2025
    Best Bradley

