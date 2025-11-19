UNC/CFC/USFK Commander Visits USS George Washington

U.S. General Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, visits the USS George Washington, in Busan, Republic of Korea, Nov. 12, 2025. General Brunson and his staff attended a tour on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, which highlighted Carrier Strike Group Exercise 2025, a bilateral exercise conducted by the U.S. Navy and the Republic of Korea Navy that aims to strengthen naval interoperability and enhance the alliance between the two nations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)
