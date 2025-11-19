Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UNC/CFC/USFK Commander Visits USS George Washington

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    11.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    U.S. General Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, visits the USS George Washington, in Busan, Republic of Korea, Nov. 12, 2025. General Brunson and his staff attended a tour on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, which highlighted Carrier Strike Group Exercise 2025, a bilateral exercise conducted by the U.S. Navy and the Republic of Korea Navy that aims to strengthen naval interoperability and enhance the alliance between the two nations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 22:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 987762
    VIRIN: 251112-A-KM154-9889
    Filename: DOD_111401331
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BUSAN, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNC/CFC/USFK Commander Visits USS George Washington, by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    USFK
    United Nations Command
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download