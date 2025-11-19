U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. David C. Hyman, the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, and Sgt. Maj. Oranjel Leavy, the sergeant major of MCRDSD and WRR, deliver the MCRDSD Birthday Ball message honoring the pivotal transformation every Marine undergoes and the Marines, Sailors, and civilians who make it possible. The Marine Corps birthday, Nov. 10, 1775, is celebrated every year to commemorate the establishment of the Corps and to honor the service and sacrifices of all Marines, past and present.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 19:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987756
|VIRIN:
|251121-M-TW073-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111400962
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego 250th Birthday Ball Message, by Cpl Francisco Angel, Sgt Patrick King, CWO2 Daniel Kujanpaa, Cpl Vivian Martinez Reyes, LCpl Brooke Pedersen, Sgt Oneg Plisner and Cpl Eric Valerio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
