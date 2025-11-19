Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego 250th Birthday Ball Message

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Video by Cpl. Francisco Angel, Sgt. Patrick King, Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Kujanpaa, Cpl. Vivian Martinez Reyes, Lance Cpl. Brooke Pedersen, Sgt. Oneg Plisner and Cpl. Eric Valerio

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. David C. Hyman, the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, and Sgt. Maj. Oranjel Leavy, the sergeant major of MCRDSD and WRR, deliver the MCRDSD Birthday Ball message honoring the pivotal transformation every Marine undergoes and the Marines, Sailors, and civilians who make it possible. The Marine Corps birthday, Nov. 10, 1775, is celebrated every year to commemorate the establishment of the Corps and to honor the service and sacrifices of all Marines, past and present.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 19:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987756
    VIRIN: 251121-M-TW073-1001
    Filename: DOD_111400962
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego 250th Birthday Ball Message, by Cpl Francisco Angel, Sgt Patrick King, CWO2 Daniel Kujanpaa, Cpl Vivian Martinez Reyes, LCpl Brooke Pedersen, Sgt Oneg Plisner and Cpl Eric Valerio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Birthday Ball
    Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego (MCRD)
    250th Marine Corps Birthday
    USMC

