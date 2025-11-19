Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego 250th Birthday Ball Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. David C. Hyman, the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, and Sgt. Maj. Oranjel Leavy, the sergeant major of MCRDSD and WRR, deliver the MCRDSD Birthday Ball message honoring the pivotal transformation every Marine undergoes and the Marines, Sailors, and civilians who make it possible. The Marine Corps birthday, Nov. 10, 1775, is celebrated every year to commemorate the establishment of the Corps and to honor the service and sacrifices of all Marines, past and present.