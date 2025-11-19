Video story on Team McChord's participation in Gunfighter Flag 25-02, an exercise hosted by the 366th Fighter Wing at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, and also held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, November 13-21, 2025. Gunfighter Flag 25-02 was part of a larger wing exercise where Team McChord generated forces rapidly within 24 hours, simulated a deployment to a forward operating location, and conducted integrated training scenarios with F-35A Lightning II and F-15E Strike Eagle fighter aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 18:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|987755
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-FZ485-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111400920
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Gunfighter Flag 25-02 Video Story, by TSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.