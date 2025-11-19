Gunfighter Flag 25-02 Video Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video story on Team McChord's participation in Gunfighter Flag 25-02, an exercise hosted by the 366th Fighter Wing at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, and also held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, November 13-21, 2025. Gunfighter Flag 25-02 was part of a larger wing exercise where Team McChord generated forces rapidly within 24 hours, simulated a deployment to a forward operating location, and conducted integrated training scenarios with F-35A Lightning II and F-15E Strike Eagle fighter aircraft.