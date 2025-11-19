Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gunfighter Flag 25-02 Video Story

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Video story on Team McChord's participation in Gunfighter Flag 25-02, an exercise hosted by the 366th Fighter Wing at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, and also held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, November 13-21, 2025. Gunfighter Flag 25-02 was part of a larger wing exercise where Team McChord generated forces rapidly within 24 hours, simulated a deployment to a forward operating location, and conducted integrated training scenarios with F-35A Lightning II and F-15E Strike Eagle fighter aircraft.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 18:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987755
    VIRIN: 251119-F-FZ485-1001
    Filename: DOD_111400920
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    62d Airlift Wing
    Team McChord
    62d AW
    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Gunfighter Flag

