    5th SFAB – Go Army, Beat Navy 2025

    FORT LEWIS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    U.S. Army 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade wishes the U.S. Military Academy, West Point football team good luck ahead of the 126th Army–Navy Game, at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland, December 13, 2025. The 5th SFAB remains ready to showcase its lethality and warfighting ability at all times. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

    “Forcefield” by Jake Ridley is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 17:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987750
    VIRIN: 251124-A-VC863-9912
    Filename: DOD_111400831
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: FORT LEWIS, WASHINGTON, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 5th SFAB – Go Army, Beat Navy 2025, by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USINDOPACOM, USARPAC, SFAC, 5SFAB, AlwaysForward, ARMYNAVY2025

