5th SFAB – Go Army, Beat Navy 2025

U.S. Army 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade wishes the U.S. Military Academy, West Point football team good luck ahead of the 126th Army–Navy Game, at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland, December 13, 2025. The 5th SFAB remains ready to showcase its lethality and warfighting ability at all times. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)



“Forcefield” by Jake Ridley is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com