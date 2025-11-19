Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tigers and Bats patrol Pacific skies: Joint Force in Motion: Marines and Airmen Integrate Over the Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron conducts aerial refueling with U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, over the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 20, 2025. The 909th ARS is the U.S. Pacific Air Force’s premier unit for conducting air refueling, providing key mission extending capabilities to joint and allied aircraft throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 04:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987749
    VIRIN: 251120-F-IK699-2001
    Filename: DOD_111400829
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    USAF
    909 ARS
    USINDOPACOM
    USMC
    PACAF
    F-35B Lightening II

