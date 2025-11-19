Tigers and Bats patrol Pacific skies: Joint Force in Motion: Marines and Airmen Integrate Over the Pacific

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron conducts aerial refueling with U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, over the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 20, 2025. The 909th ARS is the U.S. Pacific Air Force’s premier unit for conducting air refueling, providing key mission extending capabilities to joint and allied aircraft throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)