    SAFERIDES PSA

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Trust Tate 

    Minot Air Force Base

    Have a plan!

    The Safe Rides program provides free and reliable transportation for military members and their dependents who may be impaired or facing potentially unsafe driving situations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 17:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 987746
    VIRIN: 250828-F-UV792-1001
    Filename: DOD_111400820
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Hometown: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAFERIDES PSA, by SrA Trust Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

