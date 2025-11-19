Excellence Recognized: Gutierrez Earns ID-R Employee of the Quarter Award

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987738" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Roy Gutierrez was recognized, September 23, as IMCOM's Director of Readiness Employee of the Quarter for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025, honoring his outstanding dedication, professionalism, and impact on mission success.



Gutierrez’s commitment to excellence has consistently strengthened operations across the installation, ensuring Soldiers, families, and civilian workforce members receive the highest level of support. His innovative approach to problem-solving, combined with his unwavering work ethic, has made him an invaluable member of the team.



Leaders praised Gutierrez for his ability to streamline processes, mentor fellow employees, and uphold the Army values in every task he takes on.



As Fort Bliss continues to empower the workforce across its enterprise, Gutierrez’s example highlights the critical role civilians play in sustaining Army readiness and improving quality of life.